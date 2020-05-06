|
12:09
Reported
News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
'Sex crimes convict will not enter any educational institution'
Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz clarified that "a person convicted of sex crimes will not enter the gates of any educational institution. Period. I am working with the Health Ministry and Justice Ministry to verify this."
The minister's remarks follow the decision by the Nazareth Labor Court that Dr. Avraham Barkai, who was previously convicted of possessing and distributing pornographic-pedophile materials, could work in supervising student health services.
Last Briefs