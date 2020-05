12:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Baranho Tagania and Danny Kushmaro win Bnei Brith Press Award Baranho Tagania and Danny Kushmaru related on Channel 12 News the stories of the Ethiopian community they left behind, torn from their families in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs