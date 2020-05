12:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 New Biological Institute material to enable opening Bnei Brak mikvas An innovative disinfectant developed for the IDF by the Biological Institute for dealing with biological war moves to civilian use following the coronavirus crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs