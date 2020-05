11:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Samaria Council head to Zahava Galon: 'Waiting for your apology' After the Prosecutor's Office determined that the civilian who had killed an Islamic attacker had done lawfully, Shomron Mayor Yossi Dagan demanded that Zahava Galon and Tamar Zandberg apologize for their remarks against the civilian. ► ◄ Last Briefs