11:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Health Ministry reports decrease in those requiring assisted breathing The Health Ministry announced the number of active coronavirus patients is 5,549. There was also a decrease in the number of those requiring ventilator-assisted breathing.