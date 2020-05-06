Shas MK: 'Enter tough negotiations with private kindergartens'

Shas MK Yinon Azoulay responded to the Finance Ministry's agreement with daycare and nursery organizations: "I welcome the agreement reached by the Welfare Ministry and the large organizations, Naot Margalit, WIZO, Emuna, and Na'amat.

"I am delighted that the Treasury complied with our demand as raised by the Welfare and Labor Committee that nurseries be compensated as day care centers and also be compensated as independent."

Knesset Member Azulai calls on the Treasury before finalizing to enter into tough negotiations with private kindergartens, "More than 300,000 children have not returned to normal, each passing day is a serious injury to the economy. The Treasury must reach agreements with private kindergartens for the benefit of the children and their parents, so procedure can go back to normal."