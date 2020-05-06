Rabbi Melamed: 'A giant and a great man has fallen in Israel'

Beit El Yeshiva head and religious Zionism leader Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed eulogized Rabbi Nahum Eliezer Rabinovich who passed away.

"A giant and great man has fallen in Israel. The late Rabbi Rabinovich was the elder of the rabbis of religious Zionism, was a great scholar, disseminated much Torah and establishing thousands of students. He had a sterling character, everyone who met him was impressed and felt that he met a great man.

"Rabbi Rabinovich was one of the first in a line of Israeli greats in our generation, certainly among the students of religious Zionism. We, together with all bnei Torah feel a great loss; we will be missing his uniqueness and greatness - an impressive personality that affected the entire environment. Woe for those who are lost but not forgotten."