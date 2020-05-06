10:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Minister Peretz: Rabbi Rabinovich established generations of scholars Education Minister Rafi Rafi Peretz expressed sorrow over the passing of Rabbi Nahum Rabinovich, head of the Maale Adumim Yeshiva. "Rabbi Nachum Rabinovich, leader and head of religious Zionist rabbis, passed away. Rabbi Rabinovich was an outstanding Torah scholar, a man of Eretz Yisrael in his entire being who established generations of Torah scholars. I send condolences to his family and many students. May his holy memory be for a blessing," Minister Peretz said. ► ◄ Last Briefs