Tzohar rabbis: 'Rabbi Rabinovich was halakhic genius, great arbiter'

Tzohar rabbis mourned the passing of the head of the Ma'aleh Adumim Yeshiva, Rabbi Nachum Eliezer Rabinowitz and participates in the grief of the family.

"He was a great genius who unabashedly innovated in his rulings alongside great sense of responsibility, a man of incredible sensitivity to everyone. We are confident that his work will affect the world of Torah for many more years," members of the organization's management said.