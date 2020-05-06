10:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Minister Smotrich: 'A Tzaddik has been lost from the land' Transportation Minister National Union Chairman Betzalel Smotrich expressed grief following the passing of Rabbi Nahum Eliezer Rabinovich. "A Tzaddik has been lost from the land. Rabbi Nachum Eliezer Rabinovich, head of the Ma'aleh Adumim Yeshiva, passed away. A tremendous Torah scholar, a brave leader who loved the people of Israel and the Land of Israel. One of the greatest rabbis and religious rulers in religious Zionism. The righteous in their death are called living. Thousands of students will continue to live and educate in the light of his teachings. Blessed is the True Judge." ► ◄ Last Briefs