10:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Prague sidewalk found made of Jewish gravestones In the Czech capital, a central square was renovated and it was found that the pavement stones were actually gravestones stolen from the Jewish cemetery during communist rule. ► ◄ Last Briefs