'Rabbi Rabinovich made many students, trailblazer in important issues'

The Ne'emanei Torah vAvodah movement mourns the passing of Rabbi Prof. Nahum Rabinovich, former head of the Ma'aleh Adumim Yeshiva, "one of the greatest halakhic arbitrators and the most discerning scholars of our generation."

"Rabbi Rabinovich has made many students and was a trailblazer in important issues to Judaism in the modern world. We extend condolences to his family, the management of the yeshiva and his many students over the years."