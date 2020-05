09:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Aliyah Continues: 18 new immigrants arrive Read more The immigrants were transfered directly into a 14 day quarantine. They range in ages from one-years-old to 66-years-old. ► ◄ Last Briefs