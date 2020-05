09:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Israel in Ecuador: Donates food for 1,000 families and medical gear The Israeli Consulate in Guayaquil, Ecuador said: "Israel's solidarity with Ecuador has been timely and constant. Faced with the health emergency of COVID-19 in Ecuador, the government of Israel has donated food for 1,000 families and protective implements for medical personnel in public hospitals." ► ◄ Last Briefs