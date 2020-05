09:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Fmr JM hopes Supreme Court allows law letting Netanyahu form gvmt Former Justice Minister Prof. Daniel Friedman said in an interview: "I hope the Supreme Court agrees with the law that allows Netanyahu to form a government. There have already been cases where the court acted in violation of the law. The rule of law also means that the court is subject to the law." ► ◄ Last Briefs