Justice Minister appeals Judge Mazuz decision not to disqualify self

Justice Minister Amir Ohana appealed to Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut Judge Meni Mazuz's decision not to disqualify himself, calling it "seriously injury to the purity of the judicial process."

The appeal was submitted for Judge Mazuz's decision not to disqualify himself from hearing a petition in a case involving Minister Ohana concerning the relationship between the Justice Minister and his powers vis-à-vis the Attorney General.