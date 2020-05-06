Mother and 2 children arrested on suspected weapons, drugs possession

Police in Pardes Hanna arrested a mother and her two children on suspicion of weapons and drugs possession in their home.

During a police search of her home, two guns were identified, a grenade, and a substance suspected of being hashish. The 58-year-old suspect, her 32-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter and another 59-year-old city man were arrested for questioning.

This morning, a hearing will be held in the Hadera Magistrate's Court, seeking to extend the remand of the suspects.