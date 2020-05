09:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Smotrich: Likud not signalling interest in our joining coalition Minister Betzalel Smotrich from Yamina addressed the coalition negotiations, saying on Galei Tzahal that "there have been no discussions with the Likud for several days. They're not signalling an interest in our entering the coalition." ► ◄ Last Briefs