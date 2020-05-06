|
06:17
Reported
News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
PA eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday announced a partial ease on the lockdown restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Wafa news agency reported.
Speaking at a daily briefing at his office in Ramallah, Shtayyeh stated that the PA was entering an important phase towards a gradual and phased exit from the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
Last Briefs