News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
Hamas: No progress in prisoner exchange deal
An official in the Hamas terrorist organization on Tuesday denied reports in Israel of significant progress in the negotiations being conducted through mediators on a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.
The official claimed that, through a media campaign on the exchange deal, Israel is striving to evade the demands that Hamas imposed, to mislead the families of the missing Israelis and to negatively impact the morale of the Palestinian Arab prisoners and their families.
