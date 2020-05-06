|
News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
Agreement reached to nursery schools to resume activities
The Welfare and Finance Ministries on Tuesday night reached an agreement which will allow early childhood daycare centers and nursery schools to resume their activities as of Sunday.
The agreement sets out an outline for operating the nursery schools under the coronavirus restrictions and for financial compensation for the period in which they did not operate, almost two months.
