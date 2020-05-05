|
23:48
Reported
News BriefsIyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
Stun grenade thrown at home in Beit Shemesh
Police were called to a house in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday evening after an explosion was heard at the scene. The officers located the remains of a stun grenade that was apparently thrown into the yard of the home.
Police sappers and investigators from the Division of Identification and Forensic Science arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Police believe the incident is criminally related.
Last Briefs