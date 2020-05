22:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Elderly man forced to travel to dentist in ambulance An elderly man living in a zone under closure needed urgent dental treatment; police forbade him to travel in his own vehicle, forcing him to take ambulance. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs