22:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Total coronavirus deaths in US at least 70,000, cases near 1.2 million The total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is now at least 70,419, with total cases numbering 1,198,467. ► ◄ Last Briefs