Bnei Brak allows business owners to bring merchandise into the street

In order to make it easier to expand business in the coming days, the city of Bnei Brak has allowed business owners to bring their merchandise into the streets of their city, an ultra-orthodox enclave (pop.185,000) which is located next to Tel Aviv.

The new policy will remain in effect until the festival of Shavuot which commemorates receiving the Torah on Mount Sinai and will be celebrated this year on Friday, May 28th.