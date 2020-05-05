22:25
  Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20

Israel public transportation app Moovit sold to Intel for $900 million

The Moovit public transportation app developed by an Israeli startup has been acquired by Intel for $900 million. Intel is an American mutinational corporation and technology company. The Moovit app is currently used by 800 million people in 102 countries. Intel is planning to launch a worldwide robotaxi service, an endeavor that will be assisted by having its subsidiary Mobileye take control of Moovit.

