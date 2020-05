22:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Reporter confesses to needless ID of criminals as ultra-orthodox Veteran Israeli crime reporter Moshe Nussbaum has confessed to needless idenitfication of criminals as haredim (ultra-orthodox). "I too am guilty of this sin," Nussbaum said. "Not once and not twice when I am in the middle of a report I go to the trouble of identifying the individual as ultra-orthodox even though that is irrelevant." ► ◄ Last Briefs