21:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Israel shows fewer Covid-19 deaths than any other country Dr. Yoav Luria has hailed Israel's handling of the coronavirus, siting Israel's standing as the nation with the fewest Covid-19 deaths worldwide with Sweden in second place. Luria still warns about the possibility of a second wave of the virus and that it will always be with us. He urges adopting extreme caution in the gradual reopening of Israeli society.