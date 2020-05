21:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Palestinians respond to Israel's help with anti-Semitic propaganda Despite Israel's reaching out to the Palestinian sector with assistance in coping with the coronavirus, the Palestinians have accused Israel of spreading the virus among them and called Israel itself a virus. These findings have been documented by David Bedein, Director of The Center for Near East Policy Research, a Jerusalem think tank. ► ◄ Last Briefs