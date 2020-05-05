Amb. Friedman: Sovereignty will increase Jewish majority in Israel

In an Op-ed in the New York Post, US Amb. to Israel David Friedman replied to an article published by two former officialls in the Obama administration Philip Gordon and Robert Malley. In their article, Gordon and Malley claimed that a limited annexation of areas in Judea and Samaria would jeopardize Israel’s future as a Jewish state.

"Wrong", Friedman wrote, "Under the Trump vision, ­Israel would be claiming sovereignty over a fraction of the West Bank, comprising territories that either are sparsely populated or overwhelmingly populated by Israeli Jews".

"Israel wouldn’t be doing that to territories with significant Palestinian populations. Therefore, the vision wouldn’t reduce the Jewish majority within the State of Israel. In fact, it would increase it".

Friedman also related to Gordon and Malley's claim according to which the "deal of the century" will undermine the two-state solution. "On the contrary", Friedman explains, "the Trump vision provides for a two-state solution. Ours is the first and only administration to have obtained Israel’s commitment to negotiate based upon specific terms, conditions and territorial dimensions that would lead to the creation of a Palestinian state with double the geographic footprint they enjoy now".