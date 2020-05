21:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 NYT report: Winding down of coronavirus task force being considered According to a New York Times report, a winding down of the coronavirus task force in the coming weeks is now being considered by the White House. It is not yet certain if another group might take the place of the current task force headed by Vice President Mike Trump. ► ◄ Last Briefs