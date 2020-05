21:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Arab report: 92 East Jerusalem residents arrested in April A report from the Committee for Security Prisoners of East Jerusalem claims that there have been 92 arrests of East Jerusalem Arabs since the beginning of April, including seventeen minors and one woman. The committee complains that any organized activity is being squelched as Israel gears up to extension of its sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs