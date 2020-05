20:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Only 29 new Covid-19 cases diagnosed since last night The number of new Covid-19 cases diagnosed since midnight last night is only twenty-nine. The number of active coronavirus patients has declined to 5,586. The total number of deaths from the virus in Israel stands at 238. ► ◄ Last Briefs