20:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Hamas denies negotiations to exchange Israelis for terrrorists Hamas has denied any progress in exchanging the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed in action in Gaza as well as four Israeli citizens, one Jewish and three Arab, being held hostage in Gaza for terrorists imprisoned in Israel. There have been reports in Israeli media on significant progress in such negotiations.