20:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 AG to Supreme Court: 'Don't disqualify coalition agreement' AG announces following Likud/Blue & White clarification, no reason to rule coalition agreement or any of its clauses should be invalidated.