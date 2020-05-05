Naftali Bennet appears ready to accept Minister of Health portfolio

Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett announced today that "If Prime Minister Netanyahu offers me the Minister of Health portfolio, then there will be something to discuss." Bennett, who heads the right wing Yamina party, stated previously that if his party could not have any influence in the new government, it would remain outside in the opposition.

The Defense Ministry portfolio in the new government has already been assigned to Blue and White but the Health Ministry due to the coronavirus has assumed added importance and it would appear that receiving this portfolio may help persuade Yamina to join the new government.