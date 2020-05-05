Bnei Brak mayor tours Ohel Sara special education schools

Bnei Brak mayor Rabbi Avraham Rubenstein toured Ohel Sara special education schools and heard from staff and volunteers how they kept in touch with and provided treatment from a distance for special education children during the coronavirus lockdown. "We are reopening the schools with our hands on the pulse. We are carefully reopening the special eduction sector, making sure to abide by all safety measures," the mayor said.

Bnei Brak is an ultra-orthodox city that sits adjacent to Tel Aviv.