19:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 BBC report: Iran's largest airline spread coronavirus The BBC has reported that Mahan Air operated dozens of flights daily across the Middle East and to and from China during the pandemic, spreading the coronavirus throughout the region.