Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
El Al extends passenger flight suspension until May 30th
El Al informed the Israeli stock exchange today (Tuesday) that it is continuing with suspension of passenger flights until May 30th. "It should be noted that El Al will continue using passenger planes for emergency supply purposes and for special passenger flights according to need," the company also announced.