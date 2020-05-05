19:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Reduction of Iran's forces in Syria 'a great success for Israel' Iran has begun a reduction of forces in Syria including withdrawal from their army bases. Israel's Minister of Energy and security cabinet member Yuval Steinetz has described this development as "a great success for Israel but we cannot rest on our laurels. The battle is not over." Steinetz lauded the actions of the air force and intelligence services in bringing about the Iranian retreat. ► ◄ Last Briefs