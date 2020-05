19:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Record number of lightning strikes on electrical grid Israel's Electric Company has reported 828 lightning strikes on the electrical grid within the past seven hours. The average number of lightning strikes for the entire month of May is thirty. ► ◄ Last Briefs