18:59
Reported
News BriefsIyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20
National Service organizations gear up for volunteer assignments
Israel's Nation Service organizations have geared up for volunteer assignments that were canceled or put on hold with the coronavirus outbreak. National Service is the umbrella administrator of programs that provide options for army service in the social welfare sector.
Online access to these programs will be available at an "online fair" where questions about services offered will be answered and interviews conducted in real time. Those interested in registering for the fair should go here.
