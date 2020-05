18:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Government legal advisor: No basis for coalition agreement rejection The legal advisor to the government Avihai Mandelblit has conveyed his opinion to the High Court that there is no legal basis for rejection of the coalition government agreement between Likud and Blue and White. ► ◄ Last Briefs