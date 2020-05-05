Yoav Kish (Likud) stated before the Knesset today that "We must pass legislation to override High Court rulings. Elections were just held where the Likud received almost 1,350,000 votes, the most ever for a party, for the establishment of a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, and now eleven High Court judges sit and decide whether or not to accept this vote.

"To me it seems absurd that this question of the government's legitimacy should even arise since it seriously damages our democratic system. That is why we must pass legislation that would allow the Knesset to override High Court rulings so that a balance of powers can be restored. This is desperately needed by Israeli democracy."