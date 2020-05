17:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Back to school: Final procedure: 3 days in kindergarten, 3 at home Read more Ahead of Sunday opening, Ministry publishes kindergarten gradual return model: 3 days kindergarten learning, 3 days home learning. ► ◄ Last Briefs