'HIgh Court needs protection -- protection from itself'

Matan Kahan (Likud) spoke at the Knesset today (Tuesday) regarding the continuing decline in public confidence in the judicial system and the reasons that led to it.

"The High Court's power derives from public trust in it," Kahana noted. "In 2000, 80 percent of the public expressed confidence in the court. The survey released this morning revealed that public confidence in the court has fallen by at least 50%.

"The court needs protection - protection from itself," Kahana stated. "The court has acquired powers that no one intended to give it. If the High Court was elected in a democratic way, that would be fine. But the High Court, as we know, chooses and appoints its judges. And so, for forty years, the people have been choosing the right and getting the left under the aegis of the High Court."