17:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Jerusalem successfully opens schools for K-3 pupils Jerusalem has successfully opened schools for kindergarten through third grade pupils. Assistant mayor of Jerusalem Hagit Moshe issued the following statement: "We prepared well for the opening of our schools for the younger grades and the large number of pupils who have begun to attend is proof of that. Jerusalem will continue to be the education leader in the State of Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs