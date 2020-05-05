17:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iran reducing presence in Syria Defense Minister Naftali Bennet stated as follows: "We are more determined than Iran because for us it is a matter of life and death for us. Iranian soldiers who come to Syria have blood on their hands. We will not allow the establishment of a Iranian front in Syria." A significant number of attacks in Syria attributed to Israel are believed to be responsible for the lowering of Iran's profile in Syria. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs