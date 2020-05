16:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Arab local authorities strike over lack of corona budget assistance Arab local authorities or town councils have declared a general strike over what they perceive as a lack of government assistance in coping with the corona crisis. Of the 2.82 billion shekels intended to indemnify local authorities following the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus lockdown, 47 million shekels have been transferred to Arab local authorities. ► ◄ Last Briefs