16:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Iyar 11, 5780 , 05/05/20 Israeli acted lawfully in killing terrorist The state's attorney has ruled that Yehoshua Sherman acted lawfully when he shot and killed a terrorist who was armed with a knife and had tried to open Sherman's vehicle after it had stopped at an intersection in Samaria. The incident occurred last April.